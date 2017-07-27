State requests help in counting wild turkeys

Wild turkeys are found throughout most of Vermont and their reproductive success is monitored annually by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department with help from “citizen scientists” who report the number and size of turkey families seen during August in the department’s turkey brood survey.

If you see a group of young turkeys in Vermont during August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website, vtfishandwildlife.com, where you can record where and when you observed the number of adult and young turkeys, or poults. The survey can be found under “Get Involved” and “Citizen Reporting.”

Data collected helps with long-term management of the turkey population, said Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s wild turkey biologist Chris Bernier. The survey helps wildlife scientists understand the impacts of spring and winter weather on the survival of turkeys. It also helps them recommend management strategies to prevent overpopulation and problems that presents such as increased susceptibility to diseases and damage to agricultural crops.

“Beyond providing Vermonters with a local source of protein and an enduring connection to their environment, turkey hunting is a mechanism for managing Vermont’s turkey population,” Bernier said. “Please help us scientifically manage the turkey population by reporting your Vermont turkey sightings during August.”