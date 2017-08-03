Charlotte U.S. Route 7 reconstruction update

Project Location: U.S. 7 from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte Town line north for three miles to the Ferry Road Intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

Week of July 31, 2017

Between Wildwood West Development and Ferry Road: Reconstruction efforts will commence on this final mile of the project by milling and excavating the roadway behind the barrier.

Between East Thompson’s Point Road and Wildwood West Development: Drainage work will continue along the ditch line near the pedestrian underpass without impacting traffic. Traffic will remain using the current pattern on U.S. 7 until the newly constructed 8-foot shoulder is paved.

Traffic: Two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible. Alternating one-way traffic will be utilized while crews prepare and transition the traffic onto the traffic detours. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow.

Note: It is illegal in Vt. to use any handheld portable electronic devices while driving. The law carries fines of up to $200 with points assessed if the violation occurs in a work zone.

Contact: Francine Perkins, Project Outreach Coordinator, FRP Enterprises, LLC at 479-6994 or visit roadworkupdates.com.