Eliza Konowitz: middle schooler becomes a 46er

Most 12-year-olds are spending the summer swimming, watching YouTube and bickering with their siblings, but Eliza Konowitz has busy feet and has been on a mission.

In July, the rising seventh-grader at Shelburne Community School became an Adirondack 46er — a rare accomplishment for someone who hasn’t yet made it to high school.

There are currently 10,136 people on the official list of 46ers: hikers who have climbed all 46 formidable high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains. All were originally thought to be over 4,000 feet in height; the altitude estimations have changed over the years, but regardless of the technical details, it’s safe to say those are some pretty high mountains.

The fifth in several generations of her family to reach this goal, Eliza decided early in her hiking career that she wanted to do the same, though her youth and inexperience gave her a false sense of bravado in the beginning.

“I thought it was going to be an easy little yearlong thing,” she said.

Reality hit soon enough, but Eliza worked hard to maintain a good attitude.

“It was very difficult,” she said. “Some of them were easy for me, and some were difficult, but still fun.”

Eliza’s father, Chris Konowitz, said while his daughter was mature and focused on becoming a 46er, her moments of being a kid certainly came through.

“The kid part has definitely come out as much as the seasoned hiker. It can be tough to wake a 9-year-old up before 6 a.m. to go hike for the day,” he said.

The rewards of finishing a hike are twofold for Eliza. She said, “I like the feeling of accomplishment after. I like getting to the top and being like, ‘I just did this at a young age.’”

And then there’s the matter of nourishment, an important motivating factor for a pre-teen. She said she particularly enjoys hiking with her friends at camp, because “we get a lot of good food, like GORP, candy bars, Jolly Ranchers, and on an overnight sometimes we’ll get mac and cheese.”

Camp for the Konowitz family is more than somewhere for a kid to spend the summer. Eliza’s parents, dad Chris and mom Stephanie, met as counselors at Camp Pok-O-MacCready in Westboro, N.Y. Both of Chris’s grandparents worked there starting in 1944, Stephanie works at the camp now, Eliza is now a camper, and her brother Jackson, 15, is a counselor in training. Both Chris and Stephanie are 46ers, though they reached that status when they were 26 and 39, respectively.

Hiking is an important activity at the camp the Konowitzes call “Poko,” and Eliza’s time there helped push her to get her 46er status early in life. Chris said there are Poko traditions to celebrate this major accomplishment, including a human tunnel on the mountaintop, and another involving the entire girls camp upon her return, and, of course, fun snacks, like baby food that is traditionally chugged at the top, and, Chris said, “lots of candy and sweets.”

Eliza said the hard parts of her journey included “steep, difficult rockslides,” and lots of early mornings, but the rewards are far greater. She has a plaque commemorating her 46er status, and said, “I can just look at it, and be like, ‘Oh yeah, I did that.’ It’s pretty cool.”

She encourages other kids to get out there in the mountains, or wherever their goals might take them.

“If you want to do it, then do it,” she said. “Don’t let anyone tell you you’re too young. Just take it all in, and be thankful that you can do it.”