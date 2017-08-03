Former police station gets energy-wise makeover

By Mark Kobzik

Hinesburg’s one-time police station is undergoing serious reconstruction this summer.

The building was bought last fall by Energy Futures Group. It’s being transformed — new solar roof, complete restoration of the interior, and an extension on the back — to provide offices for EFG and other companies and to pull the 19th-century farmhouse into the 21st century.

Energy Futures Group received permission to renovate the farmhouse last fall after the Hinesburg town government approved the sale.

Hinesburg officials had thought about demolishing the building to restart from scratch, but a group of concerned residents wanted to preserve a piece of one of Hinesburg’s historical heritage.

Energy Futures Group offered to maintain the basic structure of the house while also making it completely zero-energy — which means all of the building’s energy comes from renewable sources.

The main energy source is the solar panels that sit on the new roof of the old building and on the new addition. Intense insulation will help keep the building warm through during Vermont winters.

EFG was founded in 2010 by Richard Faesy, Chris Neme and Glenn Reed. It’s a small consulting firm that helps local governments throughout the country to pursue pro-environment policies.

The company had been located just down the road from the former police station. It began looking for more space after the staff expanded to six people.

In looking for a new home, EFG wanted to walk its own talk with an environmentally friendly building.

Negotiations lasted a year and a half before EFG was able to buy the building for $125,000. EFG had to obtain Act 250 permits, which meant meeting Vermont’s specific standards on environmental and land impacts. Last September, EFG plans were approved by the District 4 Environmental Commission.

With the permits in hand, EFG was ready to get started on the renovations. When everything’s completed, EFG will have put about $500,000 into the old/new 2,750-square-foot building.

“It was an eyesore when we bought it,” Faesy said. “It was falling down. The vinyl siding was falling off of it. The garage in the back had a hole in it. It was in rough shape.”

In fact, it was in such bad shape that the Hinesburg Historical Society didn’t think it was worth saving, said the society’s Ann Thomas. Thomas said she thought the process went as it should have, and she favored having someone other than the taxpayers pay for renovations.

“It would’ve cost us a lot less to just tear it down and start over … but it was the deal to keep the building as it is,” Faesy said.

With the help of Pill-Maharam Architects, Energy Balance, and Reiss Building and Renovation, EFG was able to pursue its renewable energy goals.

“It’s going to be a model of where our buildings need to go in the future,” Faesy said.

Zero-energy is not new to Vermont. The Putney School fieldhouse, which opened its net-zero-energy building in 2009, became the first of its kind in the state and first secondary school in the country to rely solely on renewable energy.

In recent years, with government incentives, net-zero buildings have become more popular than ever.

Alex Weinhagen, Hinesburg’s planning and zoning director, worked with EFG to obtain the permits it needed.

So far, he said, townspeople seem to like what’s happening with the former police station. He said he’s happy with how the project is going, and looks forward to when its doors open in the fall.

As the final weeks of construction are underway — target completion date is Sept. 1 — EFG is looking for companies to lease two available spaces. Anyone interested can visit energyfuturesgroup.com.