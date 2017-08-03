Junior Golf Clinic honors the spirit, sport of its namesake

‘It is truly an honor for me to be able to do this in his memory’

After a rainy start to the season, a perfect Vermont summer day appeared for the final Andrew Thayer Junior Golf Clinic at Basin Harbor Club in Vergennes on July 31.

The last session was all blue skies, puffy white clouds and determined little golfers.

Once a week for four weeks in June and July, children from ages 6 to 16 from Charlotte, Shelburne and Addison County towns attend the free clinic that was inspired by the spirit of a young man from Charlotte.

Andrew Thayer died in March 2016, at age 26, from complications after an accident. He grew up playing golf since age 7, and was a passionate and enthusiastic golfer, working at Basin Harbor for years and playing on the golf team while he was a student at Greensboro College.

It was a bittersweet day for the Thayer family; Andrew’s parents, as well as his sister, grandmother and aunt, attended the final clinic celebration, which had a bouncy house, face painting and a barbecue lunch. The kids’ happy faces and laughter on the course, however, were a perfect reflection of Andrew’s spirit and tangible evidence that the clinic is accomplishing its goals.

“It’s just such a fitting way to honor him,” his mother, Leslie Thayer, said, “because he loved Basin Harbor so much.”

Andrew’s father, Chris Thayer, said he hopes the clinic inspires kids to have fun with the game of golf, and hopes that even if they don’t pick up a club for years, that initial spark of joy and camaraderie they felt today sticks with them.

Elizabeth Nostrand, 10, of Charlotte attended all four clinics this summer, and said she had a good time. Putting, she said, was a highlight. “I feel happy when I get it in,” she said. She added that the bouncy house was an important part of her experience, too.

Will Benton, director of golf operations at Basin Harbor Club, worked there with Andrew for six years.

“His spirit and work ethic have always been something that I admired,” he said. “We do our best to instill in these young golfers traits that I know Andrew possessed, such as respect for yourself and others, honesty, sportsmanship and courtesy.”

The clinic is supported by donations from Andrew’s family, friends and other generous donors that include Basin Harbor Club and the Beach family, who own the resort.

“Will and the staff have done an amazing job, and we appreciate the hard work he put into it,” Leslie Thayer said. Benton was joined by assistant golf professionals Jason Hughes and Lenny Kublin, who also donated their time to the clinic.

“It is truly an honor for me to be able to do this in his memory,” Benton said. “This is a way that we can remember Andrew and his love for the sport of golf and Basin Harbor.”