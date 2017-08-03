New leadership appointed at newspapers

New leadership has been appointed at the Shelburne News and The Citizen.

Wendy Ewing, who has a deep background in advertising, has been appointed advertising manager.

Lisa Scagliotti, an experienced journalist, has been appointed managing editor of the newspapers.

Ewing, who started in her new position on July 24, has spent the past 30 years in advertising, primarily as a manager, with 10 years each at Vermont Business Magazine and the Williston Observer, and eight years as advertising manager of the Essex Reporter and Colchester Sun. She was involved in mentoring programs in both the Williston and Essex school systems.

Ewing has a background in building materials and real estate and had a broker’s license at one time.

She is from the Albany, N.Y. area, attended the State University of New York at Albany, is a Mensa member and a notary public, and is studying Spanish.

She loves cooking, especially food preserving and liqueur making, gardening, upcycling, household repair projects, animals, nature, and science.

“Her customer service skills are unparalleled and she understands the intrinsic value of newspapers in today’s crowded and confusing advertising marketing,” said Greg Popa, publisher of the newspapers. “Wendy is the best, and we’re lucky to have her join our team.”

Due to her long tenure at the Williston Observer, Popa said, Ewing is well prepared to capitalize on the newspapers’ membership in the Burlington Area Newspaper Group, a community newspaper buying group that allows advertisers to reach up to 53,000 households and businesses.

Besides Williston and the two Shelburne-based newspapers, other members of the BANG group include the Stowe Reporter, Waterbury Record, the News & Citizen, South Burlington Other Paper, and the Valley Reporter.

The owners of the Shelburne News and The Citizen also publish the News & Citizen and the Stowe and Waterbury newspapers.

“All BANG’s newspaper publishers are thrilled to have Wendy back working for them and their customers,” Popa said.

Lisa Scagliotti

Scagliotti will direct the news staff, work with freelance contributors and columnists, and oversee all aspects of reporting and news coverage, working with Popa, the publisher, and Tom Kearney, executive editor. She took the managing editor’s job on an interim basis in June, and moved into that job on a permanent basis last week.

“Lisa is a natural leader with great journalistic instincts, just the qualities we need to steer these two fine weekly newspapers in the right direction,” Popa said.

Scagliotti has worked at daily newspapers in Vermont, Alaska, New York, and Pennsylvania, including the Burlington Free Press and the Anchorage Daily News. She has reported on local and state government, politics, business, and aviation.

She also built a freelance business in writing, editing, and grant applications. She most recently worked with Hunger Mountain Children’s Center, Waterbury’s largest state-licensed childcare center and preschool. The center was displaced by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Scagliotti, a former board member at the nonprofit children’s center, was project coordinator for the school’s building reconstruction and relocation, which was completed this spring.

She has been active for many years with community groups as an organizer and communications volunteer, including Waterbury Winterfest, the Waterbury River of Light parade, and with the recovery effort in Waterbury following Irene. She’s also Waterbury’s Green Up coordinator, a longtime volunteer in local schools, and a coach and the coordinator for the Odyssey of the Mind creative problem-solving program in the Waterbury-Duxbury schools.

Scagliotti lives in Waterbury with her husband and three daughters and their golden retriever.

She spends spare time helping her dairy-farmer neighbor with events for children to learn about cows, watching 10-year-olds play soccer, weeding her garden, and snowshoeing in the woods. She’s a fan of books about time travel, all things Canadian, and bands that play folk-rock and traditional music.