SD Ireland’s Legion team’s run comes to an end

SD Ireland’s run through the American Legion baseball state tournament came to an end against White River Junction last Wednesday in Hartford, Vt. White River Junction topped SD Ireland 21-11 in seven innings to knock the Chittenden County group out of the tournament.

White River Junction jumped out early, scoring five runs in the second inning, seven runs in the third, and five more in the fourth inning to pull away for the win.

Ian Parent, who went two and one-third innings, took the loss for SD Ireland, giving eight runs on eight hits. Hank Caswell and Tyler Skaflestad each took the mound in relief. Chris O’Brien drove in three runs for SD Ireland, which finished the season at 19-22. Paul Hoeppner (one RBI) and Jacob Murphy (one RBI) each had a double. Collin Vincent, Hunter Anderson and Brendan Tivnan each had an RBI for SD Ireland. Liam Reiner and Jonah Roberts each scored two runs.

White River Junction fell to eventual state champ Franklin County in the state final on Friday.