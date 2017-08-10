Giant community yard sale this weekend in Essex supports child-abuse prevention

Kidsafe Collaborative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending child abuse, will hold its 12th annual giant Community Yard Sale in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Champlain Valley Expo Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to noon.

The free event will have more than 150 tables full of new and used items, including antiques, collectibles, books, toys, electronics, rugs, furniture, clothing, housewares, and much more.

Money from the sales will support Kidsafe’s programs to prevent child abuse. Donations will be accepted today between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Friday between 8 and 10 a.m.

To volunteer, sign up online at signup.com/go/dOMhtqZ.

Information: kidsafevt.org or contact Tina at kidsafe@kidsafevt.org.

