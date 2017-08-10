Hinesburg woman jailed for distributing heroin, cocaine

By Mike Donoghue

A Hinesburg woman, who is charged by federal authorities with distributing heroin and cocaine, is back behind bars after violating the conditions of release by testing positive for drugs, court records show.

Brandy LaRock, 33, of Hillview Terrace is due to appear before a judge in U.S. District Court on Thursday to argue that she should be given another chance to go free while awaiting trial.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and with conspiracy to distribute both drugs. LaRock was jailed for about a month after her arrest, but later allowed to go to Valley Vista, a drug treatment center.

The Vermont Drug Task Force arrested LaRock five months ago after she had made three drug sales to an undercover informant at or near her home between Jan. 22 and Feb. 23, court records show.

LaRock was arrested during a motor vehicle stop about 9:30 a.m. March 2 and admitted that she provided housing to drug dealers from New York City and they distributed drugs from there, court records show.

She told police that one of the dealers, Deshawn “Biggie” Livingston, 42, of New York City, was at her home and he was arrested following surveillance, police said.

“LaRock advised that ‘Biggie’ had given her some of the heroin that morning, which she had used prior to driving her children to daycare,” an undercover officer said in court papers. “LaRock acknowledged that she was a regular user of heroin and is also in a methadone program.”

Another undercover officer reported LaRock had “recently overdosed and was revived by Narcan.”

Police found 50 bags of heroin at LaRock’s residence when they conducted a court-ordered search.

Police said they spotted Livingston walking out of LaRock’s home carting two orange Kinney Drug plastic shopping bags and two Shop ‘n Save plastic shopping bags. They found 16 grams of heroin and 59 grams of cocaine in the plastic bags and another two grams of crack cocaine in his right front pants pocket, court records show.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller, during a brief hearing last week, noted this was not the first time LaRock had violated the terms of her pre-trial release. She said the court allowed her to remain free earlier this summer, but this time the judge needed to send a message.

Defense lawyer Tom Sherrer asked to continue the hearing until Thursday and Chief Federal Judge Christina Reiss agreed.

Livingston’s lawyer has filed a motion to suppress physical evidence and the statements he made when arrested.

Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ordered Livingston held without bail.

The government maintained his criminal record showed a “a long history of drug offenses. It also includes convictions for probation violations and parole revocations,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt said in court papers. Ophardt said Livingston also uses multiple aliases, dates of birth and Social Security numbers.