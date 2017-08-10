Lake Iroquois Association announces new officers and board members for 2017-18

The Lake Iroquois Association recently elected new board members and officers at its annual meeting last month. New officers for 2017-2018 are Chris Conant, president; Roger Crouse, vice president; Jamie Carroll, secretary; Dick Phillips, treasurer.

After three years as president, Pat Suozzi will step into a director role. In addition, Shannon Kelly, Ernie Rossi and David Horn were elected to the LIA Board of Directors for three-year terms.

Bob Pasco, a founding member of the LIA, is stepping down from the board. Pasco began the greeter program and has supervised it from its inception. He, along with Roger Crouse and Bob Donnis, were instrumental in setting up the boat wash station at the Lake Iroquois Fishing Access. The LIA Board and members thank Pasco for his long service, his energy and dedication to the work of the organization, and to the health of Lake Irqouois and the surrounding watershed.