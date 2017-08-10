Lewis Creek Association wins environmental award

Ahead of the Storm, an ongoing project of the Lewis Creek Association in Charlotte was recently awarded a 2017 Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence.

The project ties data collection, planning, restoration and education together. It addresses water quality problems and habitat enhancement in the LaPlatte River watershed, and helps communities change the way stormwater is managed.

Community outreach includes a series called Water Matters, where the association holds events in area communities, including Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg, to talk about current water issues and possible solutions to water quality problems.

“This award is a sign we’re doing the right thing and we’re on the right track. It gives us more confidence to move forward and it’s nice to be recognized for the work that you’re doing,” said Krista Hoffiss, program coordinator for Lewis Creek.

Overall, the governor’s award recognizes efforts and actions of Vermonters to conserve and protect natural resources, prevent pollution and promote sustainability.

“The actions taken by the recipients represent a culture of commitment to doing the right thing environmentally,” said Kim Greenwood, director of the Environmental Compliance Division of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Other recipients include Agri-Mark (Middlebury), City Market (Burlington), Global Foundries (Essex Junction),

GS Precision (Brattleboro), Maple Grove Farms (St. Johnsbury), and the Mt. Tabor/Danby Historical Society.