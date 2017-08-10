Polo teams gather this weekend for memorial tournament in Shelburne

Equestrian enthusiasts from four states will converge in Shelburne this weekend for the Holly Ward Memorial Polo Tournament. Ward, a longtime horseman from the Mad River Valley, died in November.

Games are set for 1 and 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the polo field at 922 Shelburne-Hinesburg Road. Teams from Sugarbush, Boston, Saratoga and New Hampshire will take part.

Tickets are just $5 and spectators of all ages are welcome to bring lawn chairs, food, and refreshments. Tailgating is encouraged, and inquiries about polo lessons are welcome. Information: sugarbushpoloclub.com.