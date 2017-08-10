Rotary’s Ball-Drop Fundraiser benefits community programs and groups

The Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary’s Annual Golf Ball Drop fundraiser will be held on Shelburne Day, Aug. 19, on the Little League Field next to the Shelburne Fire Station.

A $10 ticket gets participants a numbered ball that will be dropped from the sky – or a bucket loader. Ball closest to the hole wins $4,000; second-closest wins $500; third wins $250 and furthest wins $250 as well.

Tickets are $10 each or 10 for $90. For information and to purchase tickets, contact John Dupee at 862-8788, or any Rotarian. Tickets also will be for sale at the Shelburne Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winners need not be present. An independent panel of judges will determine the winners who will be announced at the event and posted on the club’s website www.charlotteshelburnerotary.org. Entrants must be 18 or older.Proceeds fund the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary club’s many community service projects and charitable activities. Recent examples include this summer’s new “Food That’s in When School is Out” program at the Shelburne Community School; Shelburne, Charlotte, and Hinesburg food shelves; the Hands to Honduras project; the Shelburne Veterans’ Memorial; Meals on Wheels; college scholarships to local students; Christmas turkeys; the Burlington Emergency Shelter; and local Cub and Boy Scouts.