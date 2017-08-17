Charlotte Central School principal taking new position within school district

Just two years after joining Charlotte Central School as its lead principal, Barbara Anne Komons Montroll is leaving her position at the school to take on the role of director of communications and public relations within the newly formed Champlain Valley School District.

Komons Montroll announced her departure through an email to the CCS community Tuesday morning; a job listing for her replacement was posted the day before. In her email, she said: “This role will involve my building relationships with the community across multiple mediums in order to promote mutual understanding and communication. Additionally, I will support special projects related to our consolidation. This is such an exciting and worthwhile opportunity for me to pursue my passion of community relations, that I could not pass it up when I saw the recent posting.”

Stephanie Sumner, who was previously co-principal at CCS, will assume the lead principal role, according to school officials. She said she became aware of the potential change as soon as Komons Montroll indicated her interest in the communications position. Sumner said she will continue with her current responsibility as the lead administrator for grades PreK-4, and will also still be in charge of co-curriculars and athletics.

“I will assume new responsibilities including overseeing and coordinating all aspects related to facilities management, fiscal management, policies and public relations,” Sumner said. “I will ultimately be directly involved in supporting all things related to student learning and student life at CCS, particularly our professional development and work with Proficiency-Based Learning and Multi-tiered Systems of Support.”

Sumner and Komons Montroll began their time at CCS simultaneously in the summer of 2015 after the two previous principals departed, one for a position in a nearby school district, and the other for an out-of-state move.

The communications position is new within the recently created school district. “The position, as it is now configured is new; the elements of the position are not,” said CVSD Superintendent Elaine Pinckney. “Last year, we had several contracted and partial time positions focused on communications and merger projects. We’ve put these together into a single position.”

The announcement comes just 15 days before the beginning of the school year. Pinckney said that there is “active interest” in the position, and that she intends to “act on this hire by the end of this week.”

Bringing someone new into a significant administrative role so close to the beginning of the academic year could be disruptive, but Pinckney said, “It is not lost on me that consistency of leadership is a key element of strong educational systems. I have my eyes wide open as we move forward and am taking stock of the situation from every angle.” The new position will be 32 hours per week, slightly reduced from the previously full-time position.