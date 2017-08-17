Local playgroups

The Charlotte Summer Playgroup meets each Monday, 9:30-11am. Meet at the Charlotte Central School playground. Contact: Colleen at bbfcharlotteplaygroup@gmail.com.

Drop-in play at Wiggle Room in Hinesburg, Monday through Friday, 9am-1pm. Weekend open play hours will be announced on the website, on Facebook, and on the events calendar at www.findandgoseek.com. For ages birth to 5, $8 per session or a 10-session pass for $70. No childcare is provided. For more information, visit www.wiggleroomvermont.com.

Youngster Story Time at Carpenter-Carse Library. For caregivers and children ages 0-5 at 9:30-10am every Tuesday morning in August. Join for age-appropriate stories, songs, movement, and snacks. 802-482-2878.