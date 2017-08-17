Lower property tax rates set in Charlotte, Hinesburg

Selectboards in Charlotte and Hinesburg recently set tax rates for 2017-18 with tax bills mailed out late last week and payments in both towns due Nov. 15.

In Charlotte, the homestead, or the combined municipal and education tax rate for 2017-18 is $1.6020. Last year’s level was $1.8039. That represents a 12.5 percent reduction in the property- tax assessments, said Town Clerk and Treasurer Mary Mead. The non-residential tax rate dropped to $1.7224 from $1.7422. She noted that the drop was mainly due to a decrease in the state educational tax rate.

In Hinesburg, the tax rate was set Aug. 3, said Town Clerk Missy Ross. The residential charge last year was $2.2165; the new residential rate is $1.8865, a 15-percent drop, Ross said.

Also in Hinesburg, the commercial property tax rate also has dropped for the coming tax year. The non-residential rate last year was $2.2384 and the new rate is $2.0037, a 10.5 percent decrease. “We just completed a town-wide reappraisal, and that generally lowers the tax rate,” Ross said.