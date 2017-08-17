New Friends of Families Coordinator in Hinesburg

The Hinesburg Community Resource Center announced recently that Alexandra Koncewicz is taking over as the Friends of Families Coordinator. Koncewicz has been facilitating fun and engaging playgroups for the past few years and helping with many Friends of Families events, as well as serving as a member of the advisory board.

Most recently, she was president of the Hinesburg Nursery School Board of Directors, so she has a strong connection to the early childhood community in Hinesburg.

Koncewicz is the contact for all Friends of Families programs, including playgroups, clothing and book swaps, welcome baby activities, and kindergarten transition support. She can be reached at koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org or 482-4946.