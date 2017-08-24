4-H Club members show off their skills at Field Days — Corinna Hobbs

Hinesburg 4-H Club members Corinna Hobbs and Cyrus Tyler (center front and back, both in red shirts) tend their animals in the blocking and fitting contest of the 4-H & Other Youth Sheep Show at the recent Addison County Fair & Field Days. Courtesy photo

As August rolled around again so did the Addison County Fair and Field Days. Everyone gathered to look at animals and crafts, to eat food, and to ride rides. As a 4-H member, I brought projects I’ve been working on throughout the last year to display in the fair’s 4-H Hall and Home & Garden Hall Aug. 7-12. My project animals, sheep, were on display at the sheep tent.

We participated in a 4-H & Other Youth Sheep Show competition judged by David Holck on Aug. 10, and an Open Sheep Show competition Aug. 11 judged by Keith Mason. A blocking & fitting contest was held Saturday morning, giving us one hour to fit out an untouched sheep as if we would be showing it. Later that afternoon there was a Wool Lead-line competition. 4-H members and other youths, along with parents, dressed in wool garments they had made or purchased and competed against each other.

Corinna Hobbs
Hinesburg

