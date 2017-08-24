Serial offender charged with burglary on board Charlotte yacht

Vermont State Police have identified 41-year-old Jason Breault of Burlington as the perpetrator of a theft July 31 onboard a boat in Charlotte. According to a police report, Breault entered a 40-foot Silverton Convertible yacht which was moored near Lanes Lane, and removed multiple unidentified items from the boat. State troopers later recovered the property, which was identified by the owner, in Breault’s vehicle.

Breault, who is homeless, is well-known to the Burlington Police Department for causing loud disturbances, mainly in downtown Burlington. Last Monday night he was arrested after a standoff with Burlington Police for threatening a Burlington family with a knife near their home in the New North End. WCAX reported Tuesday that Breault has had 94 involvements with the police since 2013.

Although on Monday a mental health screener deemed him safe to remain in the community, Burlington Police have said that Breault is extremely unpredictable, and has the propensity to be dangerous.

Breault is scheduled to be arraigned for this incident at a previously-scheduled arraignment hearing on Aug. 31 for a previous charge of burglary and possession of stolen property.