Vermont Fish & Wildlife receives $50,000 grant for moose herd study

The Safari Club International Foundation recently awarded the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department a $50,000 grant to support an ongoing three-year study on the state’s moose herd.

Biologists have placed radio collars on 60 moose in the Northeast Kingdom to track their movements.

“Moose are an iconic species in Vermont, contributing to the state’s tourist economy, local identity, and the health of our forests,” said Scott Darling of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. “We appreciate Safari Club International Foundation’s generous grant and their investment in the future of this species in the northeastern U.S.”

Awards are granted to “projects with strong potential to contribute to the sustainable management of natural resources or the advance of constructive wildlife research.”

Vermont’s moose herd has faced an outbreak of a parasite known as winter ticks in recent years, challenging moose conservation efforts in the state. Fish & Wildlife initiated study in January to investigate death rates and causes of mortality of cow and calf moose and to compare their results to similar studies in New Hampshire and Maine.