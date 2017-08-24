Vermont secures federal disaster declaration

By Erin Mansfield

VTDigger.org

President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration for the state for infrastructure damage resulting from flooding by storms around Vermont between June 29 and July 1.

Municipalities and public utilities in seven counties—Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Orange, Rutland, Washington, and Windsor—will now be able to get federal reimbursement for 75 percent of costs for replacing damaged infrastructure.

“This declaration will provide much-needed financial relief for the communities that that were affected and continue to have significant cleanup and repairs to complete after this storm,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement. “I commend the local and state officials and work crews for their recovery efforts, and thank our federal partners, including FEMA and the White House staff, for their responsiveness.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, said the preliminary damage estimate is $4.7 million in public infrastructure damage in the seven counties.

However, Scott’s office said in a press release that the final tally would likely be higher.

One high-profile instance of damage from these storms was the sinkhole that opened on Interstate 89 near White River Junction.

In addition, other roads and stretches of railroad were washed out. No deaths were reported.

Municipalities and public utilities have until Sept. 15 to apply for FEMA funding.