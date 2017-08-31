Meetings in Town

Charlotte Town Meetings
Planning Commission Meeting First Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., and third Thursday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m.
Hinesburg Meetings
Affordable Housing Committee: 1st Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.
Agency Request Review Committee: meets as needed. Contact committee for next meeting.
Conservation Commission: 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Development Review Board: 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m.
Energy Committee: 1st Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
Hinesburg Economic Development Commission: last Thursday of the month.
Planning Commission: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m.
Recreation Commission: 1st Monday of the month
Selectboard: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
Town Forest Committee: 2nd Wednesday of the month
Trails Committee: 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.
Village Steering Committee: 2nd Monday of the month at 7 p.m.