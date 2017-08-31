Meetings in Town

Charlotte Town Meetings

Planning Commission Meeting First Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., and third Thursday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m.

Hinesburg Meetings

Affordable Housing Committee: 1st Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

Agency Request Review Committee: meets as needed. Contact committee for next meeting.

Conservation Commission: 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Development Review Board: 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m.

Energy Committee: 1st Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

Hinesburg Economic Development Commission: last Thursday of the month.

Planning Commission: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m.

Recreation Commission: 1st Monday of the month

Selectboard: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

Town Forest Committee: 2nd Wednesday of the month

Trails Committee: 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

Village Steering Committee: 2nd Monday of the month at 7 p.m.