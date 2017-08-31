Scott commits to lake cleanup, even if new taxes needed

By Mark Johnson

Vtdigger.org

A $1 million project to alleviate flooding in Barre served as the backdrop Thursday for a push by Gov. Phil Scott for clean water initiatives, including work to improve water quality in Lake Champlain.

Scott said he hopes that a multiyear, multimillion-dollar effort could be funded without raising taxes or fees, but he would not rule out that possibility.

The area in Barre where the work occurred has flooded three times in recent years and sits at the head of the Winooski River watershed. A combination of a $600,000 bond floated by the city of Barre and $400,000 in federal money was used to purchase what will be a total of five homes that will be demolished.

The press event marking “Clean Water Week” came nearly six years after Tropical Storm Irene caused severe flooding throughout central and southern Vermont.

The governor said communities need to make improvements to deal with the effects of global climate change. An example is drainage projects to deal with more intense rainstorms that cause road erosion that leads to sediment buildup in waterways.

In addition, the Legislature next year may consider ways to pay for the state’s share of the Lake Champlain cleanup that has been ordered by the federal government. State Treasurer Beth Pearce has estimated that Vermont needs to raise about $50 million a year, and she has proposed a variety of funding sources. The Lake Champlain effort to reduce phosphorus could alone cost well over $2 billion, by some estimates.

Scott said he wants to pay for the state’s share of the lake cleanup from more money coming into state government “organically” through economic growth, adding that a group of advisers is coming up with the administration’s recommendations for funding.

Asked if he would rule out raising taxes, Scott said: “We’re not ruling anything out at this point. Our goal is to find resources from within. I still believe that there are opportunities to do so, and we want to continue with the good work we’ve already started. We’re not going to look back. We’re not going to stop. We’re going to make sure we fulfill our obligation.”

One way the governor is considering financing lake cleanup would be to use revenue from hosting a power transmission line that a developer has proposed running underneath the lake. The Clean Power Link, as it is called, would bring in roughly $7.5 million annually for the next 40 years. Administration officials have floated the idea of seeking a loan backed by future payments from the cable to pay for pollution reduction efforts in the lake during the next two decades.

Environmental Conservation Commissioner Emily Boedecker emphasized the state government’s “all-in” mantra that businesses, farmers and individuals need to work together to reduce phosphorus pollution and pay for the cleanup. “All in,” she said, included efforts by nonprofit groups like Friends of the Winooski River and the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, which have volunteered in cleanup efforts and projects to help drainage.