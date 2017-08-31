U.S. Rte. 7 Reconstruction Update

No work for Labor Day

Project Location: U.S. Route 7 from the Ferrisburgh / Charlotte Town line north for three miles to the Ferry Road Intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

Overall Update

Construction is underway on the last mile of the project. The full widening to 12-foot travel lanes and 8-foot shoulders will be completed by late November. Installation of new drainage pipes, guardrails, traffic signs and fall landscape plantings should be completed this year.

In 2018, work will include installation of the final course of pavement, line striping for the entire length of the project, spring landscape plantings and general cleanup throughout the project. Any work not completed by the end of the 2017 season will be done in 2018.

This week

Between Wildwood West Development and Ferry Road: Due to a constrained working area within this section of the project, U.S. 7 is being reconstructed one half at a time. Construction of the east side is currently underway, with traffic on the west side using an offline traffic detour. Crews are preparing the reconstructed portion for paving, which is scheduled for this week.

Following Labor Day, traffic currently using the detour will be shifted to use the newly reconstructed eastern side of the road.

East Thompsons Point Road to Wildwood West Development: Paving of the shoulder may occur this week, weather permitting. Traffic will remain using the current pattern on U.S. 7 until the new shoulder is paved.

Labor Day holiday weekend

No work will be performed on the project from Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4. Work will resume Sept. 5.

Traffic: Two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible with alternating one-way traffic while crews prepare and transition the traffic onto detours. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow.

Note: It is illegal in Vermont to use any handheld portable electronic devices while driving. The law carries fines of up to $200 with points assessed if the violation occurs in a work zone.

Contact: Francine Perkins, Project Outreach Coordinator, FRP Enterprises, 479-6994.