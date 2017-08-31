Walk, run, spin and pull: Active fundraising events abound in September in the area

Looking for ways to volunteer to raise money for a good cause, and get exercise at the same time? Organizers for a variety of local events in September are looking to the community to participate. There’s a spin event organized by a local high school student, a running race through clouds of colored powder, and even a unique chance to get a group of friends together to tug a jet airplane down a runway.

Spin for Celiac

Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Edge in Essex

Spin-for-Celiac is Vermont’s first spin-a-thon for celiac disease research, and is organized by a Champlain Valley Union student. Senior Tori Bergstein of Charlotte, decided to create Spin-for-Celiac as her Grad Challenge project.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where the body treats gluten (found in wheat, rye, and barley) like poison, damaging the small intestine and leading to severe long term health conditions.

“My sister, Rachel, was diagnosed with celiac disease when she was five and has lived with the disease for nine years now,” Bergstein said. “We are so grateful to the many local Vermont companies that make fantastic gluten free products which make living with celiac so much easier.” All proceeds from Spin-for Celiac will go directly to the Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University. To register, fundraise, or donate, visit the event’s website at crowdrise.com/spin-for-celiac.

Walk for Children

Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

First Unitarian Universalist Church, Burlington

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, a non-profit dedicated to promoting and supporting healthy relationships within families, schools, and communities, will once again host their annual Walks for Children, in both Burlington and Rutland. Walkers from all over the area come to the walk, to show their support for child abuse prevention and help make a difference for Vermont children at risk. T-shirts, hot dogs, snacks, and water will be provided for everyone. Team prizes will be awarded, including prizes for the individuals who raise the most in pledges. There will also be a raffle. At the Burlington walk, Marvel Characters’ Spider-Man will make an appearance! To register: pcavt.org.

Pulling for Hope

Sept. 16, noon-3 p.m.

Burlington International Airport, South Burlington

There is still time to register to pull an airplane and fight cancer. Teams of 25 will test their strength against a 757 aircraft at the American Cancer Society’s Pulling for Hope event on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event offers organizations, businesses, friends, and colleagues the opportunity to join together in a friendly competition to build camaraderie and raise money to support lifesaving cancer research and patient programs and services. Teams must attempt to pull the aircraft 12 feet – the fastest team wins. The event is limited to 20 teams of 25 members. To register: pullingforhopebtv.org.

The Color Run: Burlington

Sept. 23, 10 a.m.

Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction

The Color Run, the largest 5k event series in the world, is coming to Burlington as part of its 2017 world tour. The Color Run gets its name from its tradition of throwing clouds of neon-colored powder over the runners, turning the teams into a multicolored rainbow. Runners pay a fee to register, and proceeds go to support the Chill Foundation, a youth development non-profit that provides opportunities for at-risk and underserved youth. Each runner receives a custom race kit with a t-shirt, a finisher’s medal, an embroidered headband, runner’s bib and fun temporary tattoos. Runners can register at thecolorrun.com.