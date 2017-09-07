Carpenter Carse Library News

Outreach luncheon

On Friday, Sept. 15 at noon, Librarian Sara Donegan will visit the Osborne Hall, adjacent to the United Church of Hinesburg during the weekly senior luncheon to lend library materials. Lunch is $5 and open to the public. For more information, call Debbie Wisell at 482-3058.

Art at the Library: Susan Smereka’s monoprints

Work by this Burlington artist will be on display from Sept. 21 through October. Smereka is a Toronto native and longtime Vermont resident and has been making monoprints since 2001. Her media inclue installation, printmaking, photography, video, bookmaking and collaborations. Her work has been shown throughout this region, including at Burlington’s Firehouse Gallery and the Flynndog.

“From Skiffs to Sail Ferries: The Story of Vermont’s Small Boat Traditions”

The stories of Vermont naval history and commercial shipping have been well documented by generations of historians. However, the traditions of small boat building from throughout our state have remained untold.

The bulk of our historic boat-building traditions involves Vermonters building their own boats, whether for pleasure or commercial use. The historical record illuminating this subject resides today mostly in family stories and photo collections. In this slide presentation, Douglas Brooks shares his research on these traditions, and his work in recreating some of these historic vessels.

This free presentation will be at 7 p.m., Sept. 26. This is a Vermont Humanities Council program hosted by Carpenter-Carse Library, supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Vermont Humanities Council.

Monthly Board of Trustees meeting

Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the library; open to the public.

Book discussion group

Join avid readers for their next book discussion of “Remembering” by Wendell Berry, Sept. 28. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at group members’ homes. For details, call Diane at 482-4455.

Featured recent acquisitions

YOUTH: Our youth collection has recently acquired five new audio books on Playaway devices. These have been popular with patrons due to how easy they are to use. These audio books come fully loaded on a small portable device so there is no need to download onto a personal device or fuss with a pile of cds. Headphones or earbuds needed. We plan on building our collection of these devices, so watch for new ones. We currently own “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen, “Flora and Ulysses” by Kate DiCamillo, “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill, “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett and “Lost in the Pacific,” “1942” by Tod Olson.

ADULT: Two long-awaited new mystery books will be available at our library in early September. Call to reserve “Y is for Yesterday” by Sue Grafton and “Glass Houses” by Louise Penny. We will have multiple copies of each book in different formats.