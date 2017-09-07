Chittenden County thermostat recycling leads the nation

Chittenden County leads the United States in its recycling program for mercury-containing thermostats, according to a recent report from the Thermostat Recycling Corporation.

Between 2012 and 2016, Chittenden County residents dropped off 2,280 units in the collection program, just ahead of Hennepin County, Minn., which collected 2,274 thermostats. The ranking is more significant when viewed in terms of population: Chittenden County has just over 160,000 residents and Hennepin County is home to 1.5 million.

Chittenden Solid Waste District, which oversees solid waste for the 18 towns and cities in the county, collects mercury thermostats at seven drop-off centers and the Environmental Depot, its household hazardous waste collection facility. Customers receive a $5 rebate coupon in exchange for a thermostat.

Jen Holliday, CSWD’s Compliance Program and Product Stewardship Manager, attributes the program’s success to multiple factors. “In addition to a high level of conscientiousness among Vermonters, our success has been the product of quality education and outreach efforts, convenient collection options for residents, and outstanding staff members engaging with the public at our facilities,” Holliday says.

“Chittenden County is an example of what a community can do to recycle mercury thermostats successfully,” said Ryan Kiscaden, Executive Director, TRC. “When you have a committed program, staff that understands the recycling process, and an informed and dedicated public that participates in recycling efforts, it demonstrates why they’re No. 1.”

In 2008, Vermont enacted the country’s second Extended Producer Responsibility law targeting mercury thermostats. EPR legislation extends the manufacturer’s responsibility for its product to post-consumer management of that product and its packaging, shifting costs away from the public sector.

In the past 10 years, Vermont also passed legislation for mercury automobile switches, electronic waste, mercury-containing lamps, paint, and alkaline/primary batteries.

“Chittenden County’s success in recycling mercury thermostats and other hazardous waste products is not only admirable, it serves as an example to other communities about how they might improve their collection processes,” said Kiscaden.

Thermostat Recycling Corporation is an industry-funded nonprofit with 31 member manufacturers who either branded and sold mercury thermostats in the U.S. prior to their discontinuation in 2007, or produced devices that may replace mercury-containing thermostats. TRC has recovered more than 2.1 million thermostats, or 10 tons of mercury.