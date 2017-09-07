Community briefs

Shelburne Craft School starting its fall classes

Registration is underway for fall classes at the Shelburne Craft School.

After-school youth programs for kids age 10 and older include working with clay, wood, metal, stained glass, and more.

The school also has many adult classes, including multiple levels of clay instruction and classes in painting, drawing, woodworking, metals, stained class, blacksmithing and more.

Find more information at: theshelburnecraftschool.org or 985-3648.

Auction will benefit Ronald McDonald House

Higher Ground and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington are presenting their Bucket List Auction fundraiser, giving participants to win items to check off their bucket list.

Tickets are $10 on sale at highergroundmusic.com. The event begins Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. with live music by Shake, complimentary food and a cash bar.

Auction items include a backstage tour and VIP tickets to Grand Point North music festival, lunch in downtown Burlington with Vermont ice cream entrepreneurs Ben (Cohen) and Jerry (Greenfield), helicopter and glider rides, and co-hosting a radio show on WVMT.

For details, visit rmhcvt.org/events/bucketlistauction2017. The Ronald McDonald House is ahome away from home” for families with children at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.

Garden Club meets, tours Shelburne Vineyard Tuesday

The Shelburne Charlotte Garden Club has its first meeting of the season Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Shelburne Vineyard. The group will tour the vineyard and conclude with an optional wine tasting at $8 per person.

The group began nearly 50 years ago and its annual programs include visits to area public and private gardens and workshops on gardening topics.

Club members maintain the Shelburne community gardens, including the pond garden, the library garden and plantings around the flagpole on the Shelburne Village Green. Information: Ann Mead at 985-2657.

Vendors needed for Hinesburg

Farmers Market Craft Fair Oct. 14

Join the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association for its first Fall Farmer’s Market Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire station.

The Farmer’s Market/Craft Fair will give our sellers the opportunity to share their fall crops and wares. Vendor registration deadline is Oct. 1. Spaces are available for $25 inside the fire house or outside on the lawn. Advertising will be included in the Hinesburg Record, The Citizen, Front Porch Forum, Craigslist, and local TV and radio. Proceeds from event will benefit the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association. For more information and to register email dbarber7541@gmail.com