Hinesburg Playgroups

Wednesday Playgroup is for children ages birth to five with a caregiver: 10-11:30 a.m. at the Hinesburg Town Hall. A healthy snack, crafts and sensory activities, circle time with stories and songs and coffee and tea for caregivers are provided. There are plenty of toys for imaginative play and movement and lots of space to move around. The group started meeting this week.

Thursday Baby Playgroup is for little ones from birth to 18 months and their caregivers: 10 -11:30 a.m. at the United Church of Hinesburg’s Osborne Parish Hall. There’s a big quilt, lots of age-appropriate toys, and coffee and tea for caregivers. Drop in when you can to hang out and connect in a supportive environment. Baby playgroup started meeting today.

Friday Preschool Playgroup is for ages 3-5 with a caregiver: 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Hinesburg Community School in the preschool classroom (check in at the main office first). Activities, crafts, lots of preschool toys, sensory play (including sand and water tables), circle time, stories and songs each week. Preschool playgroup starts meeting Friday.

Playgroups are free and open to attendees from any community thanks to support from SCHIP, the Town of Hinesburg, and many businesses and individuals. All caregivers are welcome – parents, grandparents, nannies, etc. The schedule follows the school calendar and closings.

For more information, contact Alexandra Koncewicz, Friends of Families Coordinator, at koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org or 482-4946. Friends of Families posts news about other programs and events such as weekend open gyms, clothing swaps, the annual Hinesburg Welcome Baby Brunch and more on its Facebook page: facebook.com/hinesburgfof.