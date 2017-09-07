State police seek help from public in recent car theft and car break-in on Mt. Philo Road in Charlotte

Vermont State Police are investigating multiple thefts in a neighborhood along Mt. Philo Road in Charlotte where one car is missing and another had items stolen from it. Police also have released security-camera photos from several retail stores in Bennington that show a person of interest in the case and they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man.

The incidents happened overnight last Wednesday into Thursday, police said.

They first received a report Thursday morning about an overnight theft from an unlocked parked car at a home on Mt. Philo Road near Hinesburg Road. A purse, wallet, credit cards, driver’s license, cash, etc. were stolen out of the car which was parked in a driveway, police said.

Later the same morning, state police received another report from a resident across the road from the first home that their dark grey 2008 Subaru Legacy was gone. The car has a Vermont registration GLX-546 is a four-door with five-spoke wheels, police said. It was stolen during the same overnight period.

Troopers obtained information about where the stolen credit cards were being used and tracked down video footage they hope might help find the thief or thieves. As of Tuesday, the suspect had used the stolen credit cards at the Middlebury Jolley, the Rutland Cumberland Farms, Bennington Price Chopper and Bennington Wal-Mart, they said.

“Troopers have been working on this case diligently and have spent numerous hours contacting stores to obtain surveillance video and still shots,” said Cpl. Andrew Leise, adding: “The public should know this is an isolated incident and the perpetrator doesn’t appear to be from Charlotte.”

Police have shared still photo images from security cameras at a Bennington Price Chopper and Walmart stores. Photos are posted on the Vermont State Police Facebook page. Anyone with details should contact Cpl. Andrew Leise or Cpl. Mark Magnant at the state police Williston barracks at 802-878-7111.

Troopers also remind the public to refrain from leaving valuables or keys in unlocked cars.