U.S. Rt. 7 Reconstruction Update

Paving rescheduled for this week

Project Location: U.S. Route 7 from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line north for three miles to the Ferry Road Intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

Between Wildwood West Development and Ferry Road: Due to a constrained working area within this section of the project, U.S. 7 is being reconstructed one half at a time. Paving on the east side was rescheduled to occur this week, weather permitting. Following paving, traffic using the detour will be shifted to the completed east side. Expect traffic delays at the end of the week.

Between East Thompson’s Point Road and Wildwood West Development: Paving of the 8-foot shoulder is scheduled for this week, weather permitting. Traffic will remain using the current pattern on until the shoulder is paved.

Traffic: Two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible. Alternating one-way traffic will be utilized while crews prepare and transition the traffic onto the traffic detours. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow.

Note: It is illegal in Vermont to use any handheld portable electronic devices while driving. The law carries fines of up to $200 with points assessed if the violation occurs in a work zone.

Contact: Francine Perkins, project outreach coordinator, FRP Enterprises, 479-6994.