Walk at Oakledge Park on Sunday for suicide prevention — Ashley P. McAvey

Please join hundreds of us as we walk in unified solidarity to erase the stigma around suicide and the many forms of mental illness such as depression and substance abuse that can lead to suicide. Join us for the Out of the Darkness Walk Sunday at Oakledge Park – Upper Shelter Flynn Ave. at 11 a.m. with the walk beginning at 12:30 p.m. You can find out more and register at afsp.org.

There is a suicide in Vermont every three days. Suicide is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. The rate of suicide among middle schoolers (aged 10 to 14 years old) in our country doubled between 2007 and 2014 for a variety of factors.

The epidemic affects all of us and it is time to act. When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people around the country to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

We extend heartfelt thanks to our generous sponsors including Almartin Volvo, Cricket Radio, Main Street Landing, Pet Food Warehouse, Swenson Granite Works, the University of Vermont Medical Center, the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center, and Star 92.9FM.

Please join us and share this with everyone you know. And if you know of anyone in immediate crisis, please have them call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Please let them know that they are not alone and that there is hope. Thank you!

Ashley P. McAvey

Vermont Board Member, AFSP