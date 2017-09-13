Shelburne retailer celebrates Pet Appreciation Week with supply drive, adoptions, more

If your backyard is home to a pet pig, dog, cat, or goat, the Shelburne Tractor Supply Company is welcoming all leashed, friendly animals to visit the store during Pet Appreciation Week through Sunday.

“Pet Appreciation Week is our time to meet and celebrate every pet you could imagine finding out here,” said Jim Landry, manager of the Shelburne Tractor Supply. “We look forward to greeting your family pets at the store, and, on Saturday, we hope to help some families take home an adoptable animal from one of our community rescues.”

Pet Appreciation Week is the retailer’s biggest pet food and supply sale of the year. It also runs a pet-supply drive to support local pet and animal groups that partner with the store. This week, customers can drop off new, sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies, and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes, and bowls to be donated to local rescues and shelters in the community.

“Our local animal rescues are most successful when the community rallies behind them and this year we have the ability to make a major impact,” Landry said. “After all, Pet Appreciation Week is about celebrating all of our community’s pets and animals, and that includes the ones living in our local shelters.”

On Saturday Shelburne Tractor Supply will host a Pet Appreciation Week community event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring pet adoptions, demonstrations on pet nutrition and a free Greenies dental dog treat for customers while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Shelburne store at 985-4092