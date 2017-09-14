After a 65-lap test on Sunday, Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien and his FastOne Motorsports team celebrate winning the 2017 “King of the Road” title. Therrien became the first driver in Thunder Road’s modern era to win championships in three different divisions. The new Thunder Road Late Model Champion previously won titles in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers in 2012 and the Allen Lumber Street Stocks in 2007. Thunder Road will close out the 2017 schedule with the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Post time is 1 p.m. both days. Kids under 12 are free. Adult admission is $30 for two days, $10 for Saturday only. Information: 244-6963 or thunderroadvt.com.