Stone Soup Supper celebrates local agriculture, supports Hinesburg Food Shelf

An important part of the work of the Hinesburg Land Trust is to facilitate the conservation of agricultural land in Hinesburg to ensure that farming will continue to be a vibrant part of our local landscape and economy. Author, poet, activist, and farmer Wendell Berry says that “eating is an agricultural act,” and the Stone Soup Community Supper offers a chance to connect to and support our community.

The supper happens as part Hinesburg’s Annual Fall Festival on Sept. 23. Put on each year by the Hinesburg Land Trust, it features a menu of salads, soups, and sweet treats prepared with the bountiful harvest of local farmers and gardeners. Many menu ingredients are purchased from Hinesburg farms.

Proceeds from the supper benefit the Hinesburg Food Shelf which serves the towns of Hinesburg, St. George, Huntington, Monkton, Shelburne and Charlotte. From the farm to the community supper table and then to the food shelf, the Stone Soup Supper highlights how conservation of productive agricultural landscapes can directly benefit our local economy and community.

Come for food, music and conversation, Sept. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Osborne Parish Hall. Tickets on sale in advance or at the door. Adults $10; children $5; children under 5 are free.