U.S. Rt. 7 Reconstruction Update

East side of road is ready for traffic

Project Location: U.S. Route 7 from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line north for three miles to the Ferry Road Intersection.

Expect traffic delays this week as traffic is shifted to the newly reconstructed section of U.S. 7.

Between Wildwood West Development and Ferry Road: Following the traffic shift to the new road section, crews will start reconstruction of the western side of U.S. 7 by milling the pavement and excavating the existing roadway.

Between East Thompson’s Point Road and Wildwood West Development: No work scheduled for this section this week.

Traffic: Two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible. Alternating one-way traffic will be in place while crews prepare and transition the traffic onto the traffic detours. Flaggers will maintain traffic flow.

Contact: Francine Perkins, project outreach coordinator, FRP Enterprises, 479-6994.