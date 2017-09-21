Former Shelburne state rep to co-chair governor’s 13-member panel to study legalizing pot

By Dave Gram

VTDIGGER.ORG

Gov. Phil Scott last week created a 13-member commission, with additional subcommittee participants, to study marijuana legalization in Vermont.

The commission was formed as part of an executive order creating a commission to be co-chaired by former Shelburne state representative Tom Little, a Republican, and former Vermont Democratic Party Chairman Jake Perkinson.

Attorney Tom Little represents Stowe Reporter LLC, owner of the Shelburne News and The Citizen, in some legal matters.

“As I’ve said before, I’m not philosophically opposed to eliminating the prohibition on recreational use by adults,” Scott said in a statement, adding that “we have an obligation to learn from the experiences of other states, and have comprehensive education and highway safety protocols in place before moving to a fully taxed and regulated recreational-use marketplace. We must ensure that any approach we take prioritizes public health and safety, particularly the health implications for our children, and the need to ensure safety on our roadways.”

Three subcommittees will report to the commission, one each on highway safety issues, public health impacts on youth, and how to tax and regulate marijuana.

Legalization bills have passed the Vermont Senate five times in the past two years. One passed the House as well but drew a veto from Scott. A final push during a special legislative session in June stalled in the House, but legislation will be up for action in that chamber when lawmakers return in January.

Scott said that a commission could continue Vermont’s conversation on legalization as nearby states are moving forward on the issue. Voters in Massachusetts and Maine passed referendum measures in November to legalize pot, and retail outlets selling it are expected to be open in those states by next summer.

“We cannot ignore the fact that states around us have already legalized,” the governor said in his statement Thursday, calling the commission process “part of a more thoughtful, deliberative process” to deal with this issue.

Laura Subin, director of the pro-legalization Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana, said Thursday she hoped Scott’s appointment of a commission with a list of study assignments would not further delay legalization.

Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a leader on legalization efforts, also sounded cautious. “I feel in many ways that some of the work the commission is being assigned we’ve already gone over,” he said.

Efforts to reach the Vermont Medical Society and the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Vermont chapter, both of which have opposed marijuana legalization, were unsuccessful.

According to the governor’s order, the commission will consist of its chairs, two members appointed by the Senate Committee on Committees, two members appointed by the Speaker of the House and the following state officials or their designees: the Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets; the Commissioners of Public Safety, Health, and Taxes; the Secretary of Commerce and Community Development; the Attorney General, and the executive director of the States’ Attorneys and Sheriffs.

The commission and subcommittees will begin meeting this fall with the commission’s first report to the governor due by Jan. 15.