Introducing the Champlain Valley School District

From the CVSD Board of Directors

Dear CVSD Community,

We are thrilled to include you on this new journey. As part of our ongoing effort to stay connected to you, the board of the new Champlain Valley School District is crafting a series of articles on a variety of education-related topics. These articles will follow a simple question-and-answer format. Our purpose is to keep voters better informed about your school district while opening a direct line of communication for you with your school system. We encourage comments and questions and welcome your willingness to share your ideas as we move forward as CVSD. Each article will contain a link to our Facebook page and website.

What is CVSD?

CVSD is the acronym for Champlain Valley School District. CVSD is your newly consolidated school district that includes students from the towns of St. George, Williston, Charlotte, Hinesburg, and Shelburne. Previously, each town managed its school district and all were voluntary members of the Chittenden South Supervisory Union.

Fun Fact: As of July 1, Chittenden South Supervisory Union no longer exists.

Which schools are in the CVSD family?

CVSD is home to Williston Central School, Allen Brook School, Charlotte Central School, Hinesburg Community School, Shelburne Community School, and Champlain Valley Union High School.

Fun Fact: Two school buildings are undergoing impressive renovations.

How many students and teachers does CVSD have?

We serve 3,948 students. CVSD is one of the largest districts in Vermont with 1,322 students in grades 9-12 and 2,626 students in grades K-8. CVSD employs 369 licensed and skilled teachers who share a collective commitment to meet the needs of every student.

Fun fact: We have 39 new teachers this year.

What’s happening on the CVSD Board?

The 12-director CVSD board consists of members elected from each member town. Currently, the board chair is Dave Connery of Shelburne, and the vice chair is Colleen Mackinnon of Hinesburg. The board meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. in Room 160 at Champlain Valley Union High School. The agenda for the meeting on the first Tuesday is committee work: community connections, finances, and human resources. The agenda for the meeting on the third Tuesday is for a regular board meeting, including a presentation and discussion of timely educational topics.

The topics for the 2017-2018 school year focus on the social and emotional learning of our students. All board meetings are open to the public, and we encourage you to visit. Board meetings are a great way to learn firsthand the workings of your school district. You can always view the recorded version of the regular board meeting on RETN – Regional Educational Television Network.

Fun fact: CSSU had seven boards and 34 directors.

Who’s new in and around CVSD?

We welcome three new principals, Jennifer Roth at Charlotte Central School and Scott Sivo and Alison Celmer at Shelburne Community School, as well as two special education administrators, Cassandra Townshend and Peggy Sue Van Nostrand. The district is excited to have such talented folks join our team.

Fun fact: The collective number of years our new administrators have worked in education is 73.

What communications changes can I expect now that CVSD is one district?

We have created a new website that will not only be easier to use but packed with updated information and timely tidbits about our schools. Please be patient with us while the site is still being fine tuned. You will find our new website at cvsdvt.org.

Look for us! As we move forward, the board will be out and about in the community: information tables and articles and updates in local newspapers and online forums. You can expect a consistent effort from us to engage you, the community, our partners in progress.

Fun fact: Our new website will be responsive and can be viewed on laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Next month’s article will explore the operational changes of becoming one district. Stay tuned.

Online information for the school district may be found on the district’s Facebook page: Champlain Valley School-District and on the district’s website: cvsdvt.org.