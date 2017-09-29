Charlotte Fire and Rescue Log

Sept. 16 at 2:59 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call at the Shelburne Town Offices. The patient refused to be taken to the hospital.

Sept. 16 at 3:21 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a fire alarm call on Ockert Lane in Shelburne. No injuries were reported.

Sept. 16 at 4:58 p.m. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched to a medical emergency on Ethan Allen Highway and took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 16 at 5:34 p.m. Charlotte Rescue and Shelburne Rescue were sent to a medical emergency call on Mount Philo Road. Shelburne Rescue took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 17 at 6:52 p.m. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched to a medical emergency on Ethan Allen Highway and took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 18 at 12:26 a.m. A caller reported a medical alarm activated on Hills Point Road. Charlotte Rescue responded and took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 18 at 12:58 p.m. A caller reported a fire alarm activated on Lime Kiln Road. Charlotte Fire and Rescue responded and determined it was a false alarm.

Sept. 19 at 8:26 a.m. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched to a medical emergency on Greenbush Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 19 at 11:31 a.m. Charlotte Rescue paramedic unit assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call on Meadow Lane in Shelburne. Shelburne Rescue took the patient to the hospital.

Sept. 19 at 11:37 a.m. Charlotte Fire investigated an unpermitted fire on Ferry Road. It was extinguished it and fire officials issued a warning.

Sept. 19 at 5:25 p.m. Charlotte Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Carpenter Road but the patient refused to be taken to the hospital.

Sept. 20 at 10:08 a.m. Charlotte Fire assisted Shelburne Fire at a fire alarm activation at the Automaster on Champlain Drive in Shelburne.

Sept. 20 at 10:19 a.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call at the Arbors on Harbor Road in Shelburne. Charlotte Rescue transported the patient to the hospital.

Sept. 21 at 3:47 p.m. Charlotte Rescue assisted Shelburne Rescue at a medical call at Wake Robin in Shelburne and took the patient to the hospital.

Sept. 22 at 2:21 p.m. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched to a 911 medical emergency call on Fire Pond Road and took the patient to the hospital.