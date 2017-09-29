CVU Principal reflects on controversial assembly — Adam Bunting

Editor’s note: Last Friday, Champlain Valley Union High School had a Spirit Week assembly featuring a guest speaker who turned out to be somewhat controversial. Tony Dungy, a former head coach in the National Football League who’s been inducted into the National Football Hall of Fame, was in Vermont for events at several area high schools. His remarks at CVU were brief, yet they struck a nerve as he invoked his religious faith. CVU Principal Adam Bunting penned the following letter the next day, reflecting on the decision to invite Dungy and the lessons learned from the experience.

Dear CVU community,

This is a long letter. For those who don’t read the whole thing, I’ll start with my final point first: You matter. All of you.

I write this email to clarify information surrounding the Tony Dungy assembly yesterday and to share my thinking and learning as it has evolved over the past week.

For those who are unaware of the assembly, Tony Dungy – first coach of color to win the Super Bowl, author, and media personality – offered to speak with CVU students on Friday afternoon. As Mr. Dungy is known to give uplifting and inspirational speeches, we felt that welcoming him to CVU would fit nicely with our Spirit Week – a week dedicated to inclusivity and celebration. In communicating with him, we asked that he focus on our school’s motto: take care of yourself, take care of each other, and take care of the place. In addition, we shared the efforts our students put towards events like the Penguin Plunge as important symbols for our dedication to inclusivity for ALL. Knowing that Mr. Dungy is a man of strong Christian faith, we asked that his speech not be evangelical, but one more fitting for a public school setting.

The final details of the assembly were confirmed earlier this week. After announcing the assembly, several of our community members expressed concern about the media coverage that was directed at Mr. Dungy around his purported statements about Michael Sam, the first openly gay football player to play in the NFL. Despite initial accusations that Mr. Dungy was not in support of Michael Sam, Dungy later clarified: “I was not asked whether or not Michael Sam deserves an opportunity to play in the NFL. He absolutely does. I was not asked whether his sexual orientation should play a part in the evaluation process. It should not.” Dungy further clarified his stance by saying that just because he is Christian, people should not assume he is “anti-gay” nor “anti-anybody.”

At this point, I had the choice to cancel the assembly on Friday or go forward with it in a manner that modeled the values our community upholds when faced with those we encounter who may have different beliefs than our own. In addition, I tried to make the decision with the awareness that I have my own blind spots and perspectives. Thus, before making the decision, I engaged in lots of listening and talking. Of particular importance to me, was a meeting I had with several students from CVU’s GSTA (Gay Straight Transgender Alliance). I found the discussion to be one of civility and respect. We talked about the need to empower individuals in our community who are vulnerable while teaching the importance of having real dialogue with those who hold beliefs or values that are different than our own. I had a similar discussion with groups of students who were excited to meet Tony Dungy because of his success in football, his faith, or his accomplishments as the first African-American coach inducted into the Hall of Fame. By the end of all these discussions, with lots of input, we felt that making the assembly voluntary while providing a space for students to have productive discussions about their feelings, thoughts, and perspectives was the respectful, if not more difficult path.

When all was said and done, the assembly itself was anticlimactic in comparison with the civil discourse, respectful disagreement, and critical thinking leading up to the event. Mr. Dungy spoke for 13 minutes about following one’s own values and about the potential that each person holds. Students were respectful and welcoming. Disappointingly, as we had explicitly asked him not to, he finished his talk with one line that sounded as if he was evangelizing – which, in my perspective is not appropriate in a public school setting.

I want to be very clear about a few things. CVU is place that embraces and encourages all of our individuals. All means everyone. Students who are gay. Students who are straight. Student who are transgender. Students who are Christian. Students of color. Students who are Republican or Democrat. Students who are Jewish. Students of varying economic backgrounds. Students of varying ability. Students who are Muslim. It is an honor to have a community that is rich because of its growing diversity. And, despite our intentions, we don’t always get it right. Being a real community means that we work hard to understand the perspectives of one another, not to be perfect.

So let me be the first person to apologize to any of our students if you felt hurt, misunderstood, or disincluded yesterday. You matter. All of you.

Sincerely,

Adam Bunting

Principal, CVUHS