Lake Iroquois algae bloom prompts swimming, drinking warnings

On Monday morning, an algae bloom was spotted by residents at Lake Iroquois, and an email from the Lake Iroquois Association warned against both humans and pets entering the water in areas where the bloom had appeared.

Lake Iroquois algae monitor Chip Wright reported the bloom after seeing it around 11 a.m., and soon Wright and Lake Iroquois Association President Pat Suozzi were receiving reports that the bloom was appearing in the lake’s south end and along its western shoreline.

Wright reported his sighting to Lake Champlain Committee, and from there the information went to the Vermont Department of Health. These organizations will verify the cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, from photographs and reports, Suozzi said.

Suozzi noted that humans and pets should stay out of the water where blooms had appeared. Furthermore, she said, “Residences that draw water from the lake in areas where a bloom is occurring should consider alternative domestic water sources until the bloom dissipates. In particular, people should use bottled water until the bloom dissipates.”

Suozzi noted that such blooms can disperse when temperatures drop and the wind moves in, and the bloom did appear to be breaking up by late Monday afternoon; however, in the hot conditions of the first half of this week, the bloom could easily reappear, she said, and monitoring of the lake would continue. As of Tuesday afternoon, the DOH cyanobacteria tracker website (https://apps.health.vermont.gov/vttracking/cyanobacteria/2017/d/index.html) listed the bloom at Lake Iroquois, with “generally safe” conditions.