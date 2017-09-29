Mentoring: Be someone who matters to someone who matters in your town

By Wendy Bratt and Ginny Roberts

There are many opportunities to be of service all over the world, and one of them, the Connecting Youth mentoring program, is just down the road at your elementary school. Connecting Youth is eagerly seeking mentors in Hinesburg and Charlotte to work with students who would like the opportunity to spend time with a caring adult from their community.

The mentor program offers friendship that can be a source of support as students navigate the sometimes-difficult years of adolescence. Volunteers are often surprised by how much mentoring enriches their own lives, and how much fun it can be to connect with a younger person and share a friendship. As one mentor said, “What I enjoy most is getting a big smile when I arrive, and hearing that mentoring is the best hour of her week!”

The most important qualities for an adult mentor are a willingness to be oneself, and a commitment to continue mentoring through one full school year. Mentor pairs spend one hour each week together during the school day, at a time that works best for both.

Mentor coordinators at the schools train mentors to begin this trusted relationship. While building a friendship, mentor pairs soon discover what they enjoy doing together with the many activities available for them in the school building.

The programs at Hinesburg and Charlotte are especially looking for men this year – but women are always welcome too.

CY Mentoring is a program of Connecting Youth in the Champlain Valley School District and its mission is to promote a culture that develops in our youth the power and conviction to make healthy choices.

Research from across the country and within our own district indicates that mentoring supports the building blocks that help pave the way for students to grow into healthy contributing adults and avoid risky behaviors along the way.

The satisfaction of being a consistent presence in a child’s life is a significant reward. Mentoring is a fun and meaningful way to spend an hour each week building a new relationship and making a difference in the life of a young person.

Wendy Bratt and Ginny Roberts coordinate the CY mentoring programs at Charlotte Central and Hinesburg Community Schools. Contact them at wbratt@cvsdvt.org and 425-6642; groberts@cvsdvt.org, at 482-6290.