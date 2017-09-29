Thank you to the Rose Man — Lisa Charlebois

“More flowers?! Where do they come from, Mama?” my 7-year-old son asks me. I smile, looking at the colorful bouquet of roses on our office counter. During the summer months, a fresh bunch of roses is delivered in a sap bucket to our doorstep or the front desk. In August, a basket of delicious peaches accompanied the flowers. I cannot count the number of people who have walked into the office and commented on the beauty and the sweet fragrance of the roses. Nor can I count the number of people who look at the roses and know who they come from. Similar bouquets are delivered weekly to various places around Charlotte and Shelburne – the library, a bank, the post office…

My son and I smell the roses and try to imagine what the rose garden looks like. “It must be huuuuuge – and smell so good!” he marvels. I smile.

And then my son asks, “Why does he do this? Why does the Rose Man give flowers to people all the time?”

“Why do you think he does it?” I answer.

“I don’t know. Maybe he is trying to make other people happy. Maybe the Rose Man is trying to change the world a bit – with flowers,” he replies.

And just then, I realize that the Rose Man has changed our world, teaching our son the beauty of giving. Thank you, Rose Man, for touching our lives and the lives of so many in our community every week, and making us stop and smell the roses. Merci!

Lisa Charlebois

Shelburne Village Dentistry