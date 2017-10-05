Carpenter-Carse Library News

Musical Mondays Come for a book and stay for some relaxing music. Enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea while listening to lovely classical or jazz selections from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday mornings. It could be a great way to start your busy week.

Youngsters Story Time Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-10 a.m., we invite children up to age 5 and their caregivers for age-appropriate stories, movement, songs, and snacks in the community room (entrance is west of the main library entrance).

Folk Jam tonight: Hinesburg Song Farmers Gathering Do you play an acoustic instrument or love to sing along to old time, blues, country, and folk music? Come join the Song Farmers during their monthly jam session. Tonight at 6. Free.

Book Discussion Group Oct. 16th at 7 p.m. Join avid readers to discuss “The In-Between World of Vikram Lall” by M.G. Vassanji. Meetings are held at readers’ homes. For more information, including directions, please contact Shelli at 482-2269 or goldswei@champlain.edu.

Library Celebrates 20 Years as Carpenter-Carse This year marks the 20th year as Carpenter-Carse Library and in the current location on Ballard’s Corner Road. To celebrate, the library will host Open House Week Oct. 23-27 with an abundance of programs for adults and children. The October updates will list details or visit the library website at carpentercarse.org.