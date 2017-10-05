Charlotte Democrats elect town committee officers at caucus

Charlotte Democrats met Sept. 20 to conduct the biennial reorganization caucus to elect officers and members of the Charlotte Democratic Town Committee and delegates to the Chittenden County Democratic Committee.

State Rep. Mike Yantachka was elected chair. Outgoing Chair Ed Cafferty will take on the secretary position. Leo Laberge continues in the post of treasurer and Braxton Robbason was elected vice chair of the committee.

Six delegates to the county committee from Charlotte will meet with delegates from around the county this month to elect county committee officers.

Political parties in Vermont are required to reorganize every two years between election years.