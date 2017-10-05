Community Notes

Military Appreciation Day Saturday at the Dutch Mill

A Military Appreciation Day is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dutch Mill Family Restaurant on Shelburne Road. Organized by the nonprofit Warriors SOAR, the event raises funds to support service members who have been injured in the line of duty. SOAR stands for “Support, Outreach, Assistance, Recovery” and it runs a range of programs and services for veterans and their families.

This year’s event includes representatives of more than 20 veteran groups, organizations, live music, food, beverages, craft vendors, raffle, 50/50 and prize giveaways. Entry into the event is free and open to the public. It happens rain or shine. Information: warriorssoar.com

Parade and Rally Sunday for organic farms in Burlington

The organic farming community plans tractor parades and rallies in Burlington and Hanover, N.H., on Sunday. Rallies to “Keep the Soil in Organic” begin at noon at the Intervale Center in Burlington and on the green at Dartmouth College, according to the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont.

These are just two of many events happening around the country this fall in solidarity with organic producers.

Tractor parades at each rally will start rolling at noon, followed by brief speeches, local food and live music, organizers said.

Speakers scheduled for the Burlington event include: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (tentative), Eliot Coleman, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, Will Raap and Pete Johnson.

The activists are concerned about the integrity of organic food standards and practices and the impacts of hydroponic vegetables and berries, and products from animal confinement operations.

Information: nofavt.org.