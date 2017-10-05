Hinesburg Safety Log

Sept. 26: An officer was dispatched to Silver Street in the area of Isham Road for the report of cows in the road. The officer contacted the owner and the cows were removed from the road.

Sept. 27: An officer responded to Pond Road for a vehicle off the road. There were no injuries and the crash is still under investigation.

Sept. 27: An officer responded to the pull-off at the intersection of North Road and Richmond Road to investigate some garbage and the remains of a lawn sale that had been left in the area. The officer located the owner of the garbage and the area was properly cleaned.

Sept. 29: An officer responded to Pond Road for a disabled vehicle in the road. The officer conducted traffic control until the vehicle was removed.