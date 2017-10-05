U.S. Rt. 7 Reconstruction Update

Reconstruction on U.S. Route 7 in Charlotte is winding down for the season.

Project Location: U.S. 7 between the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line and the Ferry Road intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

Expect delays for paving this week.

Paving of the intermediate course of new pavement will occur this week between East Thompson’s Point Road and the northern limit of the project, just south of Ferry Road. Motorists should expect traffic delays.

Between Wildwood West Development and Ferry Road, west side of U.S. 7

Crews are scheduled to continue installing new guardrail within this section of the project. Shoulder closures will be maintained during this work.

Installation of new landscape plantings will begin in this section of the project this week. Crews will also perform general clean up and place topsoil in various areas.

Between East Thompson’s Point Road and Wildwood West Development

Paving of the intermediate course of pavement will occur this week. Expect delays.

Note: It is illegal in Vermont to use any handheld portable electronic devices while driving. The law carries fines of up to $200 with points assessed if the violation occurs in a work zone.

Contact: Francine Perkins, Project Outreach Coordinator, FRP Enterprises, LLC at 802-479-6994 or see visit roadworkupdates.com.