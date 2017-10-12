Carpenter Carse Library News

Musical Mondays Come for a book and stay for some relaxing music. Enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea while listening to lovely classical or jazz selections from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday mornings. It could be a great way to start your busy week.

Youngsters Story Time Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., we invite children up to age 5 and their caregivers for age-appropriate stories, movement, songs, and snacks in the community room (entrance is west of the main library entrance).

Library Celebrates 20 Years as Carpenter-Carse This marks the 20th year as Carpenter-Carse Library and in the current location on Ballard’s Corner Road. To celebrate, the library will host Open House Week Oct. 23-27 with an abundance of programs for adults and children. The October updates will list details or visit the library website at carpentercarse.org.

Book Discussion Group Monday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. Join avid readers for their next book discussion of “The In-Between World of Vikram Lall” by M.G. Vassanji. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. in readers’ homes. For more information, including directions, please contact Shelli at 482-2269 or goldswei@champlain.edu.