Community Notes

Farmers market Oct. 14 aids Hinesburg firemen

The Hinesburg Firemen’s Association will hold its first Fall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire station.

Proceeds will benefit the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association.

The event features more than 30 crafters, including local farmers and craftspeople, plus LuLaRoe, Dragonheart Socks, Tupperware, Perfectly POSH, Thirty-One Bags, Magnabilities Jewelry, and many more.

Public Safety Day in Charlotte Oct. 21

Public Safety Day will be observed in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A fun and educational day for all ages is planned by Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services at 170 Ferry Road, Charlotte

People can visit with public safety providers and watch live demonstrations, including a police dog, CPR, vehicle extrication techniques, and fire equipment demonstrations.

In addition, Charlotte will be recognized as a HeartSafe community.

Lunch will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, baked goods and soda). Proceeds from the lunch and a 50/50 raffle will go toward the purchase of an automated external defibrillator for the rescue marine unit.

Information: Rescue Chief Kevin Romano or Assistant Fire Chief Rob Mullin at 425-3111.

Workshop: Storytelling for social change

A workshop, Storytelling for Social Change, will be presented Friday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vermont Folklife Center, 88 Main St., Middlebury.

Instructors will be Kathleen Haughey, the folklife center’s executive director and an ethnomusicologist, and Mary Rizos, the center’s director of education and a photographer.

The workshop will explore the ethics and techniques of oral history and storytelling in activist research, and skills such as interviewing, leading story circles, and using minimal-resource audio recording tools.

This workshop is designed for anyone interested in developing documentary or storytelling skills, including students, community members, and staff members of organizations doing cultural, community, and social-service work.

Tuition is $95. Registration deadline: Oct. 12; call 802-388-4964.

Middlebury Players aim for 50,000 pennies

Leading up to their production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” Nov. 2-5 at the Town Hall Theater, the Middlebury Community Players are raising money — 50,000 pennies, one for every woman who lost her life for practicing “witchcraft.”

The money will go to WomenSafe Inc., and the players hope to raise awareness about violence against women, not only in local communities but throughout history.

The Salem witch hysteria of 1692 – the subject of “The Crucible” – ranks as one of the greatest mysteries and tragedies of early American history. Nineteen people were hanged for being witches and others died refusing to confess, or while waiting in prison.

That persecution had a long, ugly precedent in European history. Over the three centuries preceding the Salem Witch Trials, about 50,000 women were executed in Europe for being “witches.” Contrary to the popular images of today, witches were not identified by wearing pointy hats or flying on brooms, but by various forms of independence, power, and possession.

From now through Nov. 5, a vessel to collect 50,000 pennies will be set up in the Town Hall Theater lobby at 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury. Businesses, schools and other organizations are invited to set up penny collection boxes. Donations can also be made at the YouCaring crowdfunding site at bit.ly/middleburyplayers.

Shelburne Community School open house

Shelburne Community School is eager to share with the community the results of the recent construction project. School officials say the building looks amazing, functions perfectly, and is a joy to see all the kids and staff moving through.

To celebrate the completion of the D and E wings, the roof, and the library, there is an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 7 p.m.

All are welcome. Student-led tours will start at the main office near the newly remodeled front entrance, and there will be a chance to ask questions in each location. Follow a map around the building and enter for a chance to win some Burton accessories or an Archie’s Grill cheeseburger.